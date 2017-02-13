Body of jawan martyred in Jammu and Kashmir arrives in Gujarat

Jawans Lance Naik Raghubeer Singh (L) and Lance Naik Bhandoriya Gopal Singh were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Jawans Lance Naik Raghubeer Singh (L) and Lance Naik Bhandoriya Gopal Singh were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoria, who was martyred in a fierce gun-battle with terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, were brought to Ahmedabad on Monday. Bhadoria was given a guard of honour after his body reached the Ahmedabad airport in an Indian Air Force plane. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of the soldier and also decided to build his memorial to make his supreme sacrifice an inspiration for the people.

Several Army officials and leaders, including Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, were present at the airport to offer their floral respects to Bhadoria’s mortal remains which were kept there for a while. Later, the body was taken to the soldier’s residence in Bapunagar area of eastern part of the city.

Bhadoria (33), along with Lance Naik Raghuvir Singh, was killed in a fierce gunfight in Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Four militants were also killed in the encounter. On learning about his death, a pall of gloom descended the Hirawadi locality in Bapunagar area here where Bhadoria’s family lives. Most shops remained closed as a mark of respect for the brave soldier.

Moved by the martyrdom of Bhadoria, several young children came out on the roads with the tricolour and shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Bhadoria was awarded a medal for showing immense courage during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, his uncle Umeshsinh Bhadoria said. “During the face-off with terrorists, Bhadoria, who was part of the NSG commando team, carried an injured soldier on his shoulder and shifted him out of the Taj Hotel amid the heavy gun fire. He was awarded a medal by the Indian Army for saving life of another soldier,” Umeshsinh said.

Bhadoria had his primary education at his maternal place Dabhoi in Vadodara district. His maternal uncle Jayswal Maheshwar said the soldier had to struggle a lot to make it to the Indian Army. “Since his childhood, Gopal had made up his mind to join the Army. Though the financial condition of his family was not good, he was firm to join the Army and serve the nation. He studied engineering at Nirma University and then joined the Army to fulfil his dream,” he said. Talking to reporters, Jadeja said Bhadoria was truly a brave soldier who died after killing four militants.