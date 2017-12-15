Body of former Maoist found near railway tracks in Warangal

Police on Friday found the dead body of Komalla Sheshagiri Rao, 45, alias Gopanna, a former Maoist, today afternoon in the Unikicherla area of Warangal-Urban district. Police said that the body was found by the railway tracks and it seems that Rao had committed suicide. Police said that a suicide note recovered quoted Rao as saying that some friends had deceived him in financial matters.

Circle inspector Ch.Satheesh of Kakatiya University police said, “Rao beongs to Velikatte village of Thorrur Mandal in Mahabubabad District. He had gone underground and had worked in different capacities in the Maoist set-up before surrendering to police in 2009.”

His wife Manjula had won the zilla parishad elections from Thorrur in 2011, police said adding that the couple have a daughter.

Rao’s body has been sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Warangal, police said, adding that further investigations into the matter were on by the University Area Police, Warangal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App