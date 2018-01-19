Body of BSF Jawan buried with full military honours

Latest News
State Higher Education Minister K P Anbalaghan placed a wreath on the body of Head constable A Suresh of 78 Battalion at his house at Bandarasettypatty in Dharmapuri district after which it was laid to rest.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: January 19, 2018 8:25 pm
BSF jawan A Suresh, BSF jawan A Suresh burial, cross border firing, Jammu and Kashmir, India news, indian express news Jawans near the coffin of late Head Constable A Suresh, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the international border, during his funeral with military honours at Bandarasettippatti in Dharmapuri District of Tamil Nadu, on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)
The mortal remains of BSF jawan A Suresh, killed in cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at his home town in Tamil Nadu with full military honours today.

Suresh and a teenaged girl were killed after Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled Border Outposts and villages along the international border in three sectors of Jammu and Samba districts on January 17.

Five civilians were also injured in the incident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in a statement, condoled the death of Suresh and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family.

