Body of boy swept in Narmada canal near Morbi recovered after water level recedes

BODY OF a boy was had fallen into an irrigation canal at Shapar village near Morbi was fished out after 28 hours as Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) reduced the flow of water in the canal and divers of fire brigade managed to locate the body.

Divers of fire brigades of Rajkot and Morbi managed to enter the RCC siphon structure on Dhrangadhra Branch Canal (DBC) of the Narmada project near Shapar village at around 4 pm on Friday as the SSNNL stopped the flow of water in the canal. “Since divers were unable to locate the body due to the flow of water in the siphon, we asked SSNNL to reduce the flow in the canal. The boy was strapped in the siphon and only his body could be fished out after water level receded in the canal,” Morbi collector Ishwar Patel told The Indian Express.

The victim was identified as Sahel Devipujak (7), son of Vijay Devipujak. Police said that Sahel had gone to Shapar along with his mother to sell used garments when accidentally slipped into the DBC on Thursday afternoon. “He was trapped in the siphon at Pavadiyali on DCB. Due to the flow of water, divers were unable to enter the siphon as it was too risky. After the water flow was reduced, they finally managed to get the boy more than 24 hours after he had slipped into the canal. He was rushed to a local hospital in Morbi but doctors declared him brought dead,” Rajesh Vyas, in-charge police sub-inspector of Morbi Taluka police said.

Shapar is located on the tail end of 126-kilometres long DBC which branches off from Saurashtra Branch Canal of Narmada in Surendranagar. “Since the canal is long, it took some time before water level came down at Shapar after discharge in the canal was reduced at it’s of taking a point,” the Collector further said.

SSNNL officers said they stopped discharging water into the canal for around 17 hours. “Following the orders of Morbi district collector, we stopped discharging water in DBC at 10 pm on Thursday and also closed control regulator gates at chainage 105 km to stop the flow of water into the Pavadiyali siphon immediately. After the body of the boy was fished out, we resumed discharging water in the canal at around 6 pm on Friday,” Narayan Kalola, in-charge executive engineer of DBC said.

Morbi taluka police have registered a case of an accidental case in this regard and launched an investigation.

