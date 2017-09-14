Body of Bihar BJP’s Nawada district SC cell chief found in a canal

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The body of a district president of the BJP’s scheduled caste cell was on Thursday recovered from a canal near Jaub reservoir in Nawada district of Bihar. The body has been indentified as that of Surendra Rajvanshi (45), chief of the party’s scheduled caste cell in Nawada district, Station House Officer of Sirdala police station Raj Kumar said. The villagers spotted the body and fished it out from the canal, the SHO said. Rajvanshi was a resident of naxal-infested Ahmadi village, he said.

His family members suspected that Rajvanshi’s body was thrown in the canal after he was killed, the police said.

The place from where the body was found, is also a naxal-affected area, the police said.

