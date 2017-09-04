Body of 29-year-old found in Bandra West, police say he was stabbed 21 times

A 29-year-old man was found murdered in Bandra West Saturday night. The police said he had been stabbed 21 times. A call was made to the police control room around 9.30 pm after the body was spotted on an empty plot opposite Cecilia Villa on Chapel Road. The body was later identified as that of Ram Shiroman Tiwari. The police ascertained Tiwari’s identity using the two cell phones and photo identity documents found in his wallet. A post-mortem concluded that he had been stabbed 21 times in the neck, chest and stomach using a sharp object, the police said.

Tiwari, who was from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, had been working in Mumbai for the last 12 years, the police said. “During the day, he worked as a salesman at a clothing store on Bazaar Road. He would work as a watchman at Mandar Society in Bandra Reclamation at night,” said Pandit Thackeray, senior inspector, Bandra police station.

At 8 pm Saturday, Thackeray added, Tiwari left the clothing store and started for Mandar Society to begin his shift. However, he never made it to his workplace.

The police are investigating how Tiwari reached Chapel Road, which is not very far from the Bandra Reclamation.

The police have until now ruled out robbery as a motive for the murder as Tiwari’s cell phones and Rs 1,100 in his wallet were found intact. Thackeray, however, said Chapel Road residents had not yet come forward to report to the police if they heard any strange sounds on Saturday night or if they spotted Tiwari entering the lane, or any stranger leaving the plot where the body was found.

“There are no CCTV cameras on the lane and no one has come forward to give us any information,” he said.

Tiwari, the police said, had been staying in Kadeshwari Road locality near Mount Mary Church in Bandra West. “The deceased was not married and all his family except a cousin stays in Allahabad,” said Thackeray. The police have registered an offence of murder based on the complaint of Tiwari’s cousin Ashok Kumar Tiwari. “We are looking for the murderer,” said Thackeray.

