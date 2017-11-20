Body found in Noida, next to it a message on the wall

The wall where the message was carved. Gajendra Yadav; (inset) the victim The wall where the message was carved. Gajendra Yadav; (inset) the victim

BODY of a 55-year-old man was found inside an under-construction three-story building in Noida’s Sarfabad village — with an iron rod thrust near his throat, shoelaces tied around his neck and a message carved on a wall nearby. Police said the victim has been identified as Pawan Kamat, an autorickshaw driver who used to live in a rented accommodation nearby.

“While the body has been sent for post-mortem, an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections pertaining to murder against unidentified persons,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, SHO, Sector 49 police station. Police said the message on the wall next to the staircase in the building, where the body was dumped, read: “A burden on earth, I am mad”… “My name is Raji… I do what I wish to do, not me, my brain.”

Ravi Yadav, whose family owns the property where the body was found, said the site generally remains secluded at night. “All construction workers go back home and no one lives there. Around 6-6.30 am, passersby noticed the body lying there. Most of his clothes had been removed and the message was written on the wall with chalk or engraved with an iron rod. It seems that the murderer picked up an iron rod from the construction site,” Yadav said.

Police, meanwhile, maintained that the message on the wall could be an attempt to mislead their investigation in the case. “He used to live in a rented accommodation with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren around 500 metres away. The deceased and his son, who had come from Darbhanga district in Bihar, used to drive autorickshaws in the area. They have been staying here for the last five-six years. No murderer would write their name and identify themselves. This seems to be an attempt to mislead people. However, investigation is underway,” Singh said.

“His son told us that the victim used to sleep outside his house and would frequently be out drinking at night. Last night, the family had dinner and Kamat went outside to sleep,” Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App