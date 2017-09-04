Bodies unclaimed for 12 days: Police, civic officials cremate two Dera followers

Twelve days after the violence and no claimant, two Dera followers who were killed in police firing were cremated by the cops and the municipal corporation amid tight security. Both of them had suffered bullet injuries in head and abdomen. There were 35 people killed in the violence after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula on August 25.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh confirmed that the cremation was held with the help of the municipal corporation. Out of the 35 killed, 33 were identified. The police said they had released the pictures of the two unidentified persons, but nobody came forward to claim the bodies.

“Pictures were even released in all the district police stations to crosscheck if there was any missing person’s report. However, nobody came forward. All the others were identified but these two bodies were lying,” said an officer.

The officer added: “The hospital authorities can keep the bodies only for 72 hours and it had been so many days. So, we had to cremate them.”

The post mortem revealed that all the 35 victims suffered bullet injuries and that they were shot in the back, suggesting that they were fired while fleeing. In others, the bullet pierced their organs — brain, chest and lungs. Some bodies even had multiple injuries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App