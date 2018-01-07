Bodies of two teenagers fished out from Chenab river in Jammu

The duo had been missing from December 22 last year The duo had been missing from December 22 last year

Bodies of two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were fished out from a river in Akhnoor belt in Jammu, over two weeks after they went missing from their village, the police said on Sunday. Bodies of Anu Kumar (19) and Priya Devi (18), both residents of Gursun village, were found floating in the Chenab river Saturday and were recovered by the police, a police spokesperson said. He said the duo were missing since December 22 last year. Police are probing the incident and bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after necessary legal formalities, the spokesperson said.

