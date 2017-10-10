Bodies of riot victims exhumed: Teesta Setalvad moves Gujarat HC against FIR

Special Coverage
By: Express News Service | Ahemdabad | Updated: October 10, 2017 4:47 am
Testa Setalvad, High Court, Setalvad, FIR against Testa Setalvad, Gujarat, India News, Indian Express Setalvad has stated that a chargesheet has already been filed and there is no case made out against her. (Express File Photo)
Social activist Teesta Setalvad has filed a plea in Gujarat High Court, seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against her for allegedly illegally exhuming bodies of 2002 riots victims in Panderawada in Panchmahal district in December 2005. She moved the High Court after the Supreme Court refused to give her relief in July this year.

In the petition filed in high court, she has stated that a chargesheet has already been filed and there is no case made out against her. After the public prosecutor sought time, the bench of Justice A J Desai adjourned the hearing.

Setalvad has been accused of hurting religious feelings, fabricating false evidence, trespassing on burial places, among other charges. In her plea, she has stated that there was no question of hurting religious feelings as “not a single person from the Muslim community who are supposed to have been hurt has filed any FIR”.

