Bodies of missing Surat family found in US flood debris

The Thottapilly family in Surat. (PTI) The Thottapilly family in Surat. (PTI)

The bodies of members of the Thottapilly family of Surat, which had been missing since April 5, were recovered on Monday. According to the details, California-residents Sandeep Thottapilly (40), his wife Soumya (38), son Sidhant (10) and daughter Sachi (9) had been missing from Portland.

The car in which they were travelling is believed to have been caught in the floods in River Eel in California. Sandeep’s relatives had started a social media drive to find the family. The local authorities then started a search operation. Sandeep’s relative Premesh Balan said, “Their car was found partially buried in silt. Sandeep and his wife’s bodies were recovered from the car. Bodies of their children were recovered from the river bank.”

