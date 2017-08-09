Latest News
  • Bodies of four missing children found in pond

Bodies of four children were found in a pond at Khurshaida village last night, District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh said. He said the post-mortem report says the deaths happened due to drowning. Five children were missing since Monday.

By: PTI | Muzaffarpur | Published:August 9, 2017 8:06 pm
Bodies of four missing children have been found in a pond in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, officials said today. Bodies of four children were found in a pond at Khurshaida village last night, District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh said.

He said the post-mortem report says the deaths happened due to drowning. Five children were missing since Monday.

The DM said the families of the victims have been provided Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each as per provisions made by state Disaster Management department.

