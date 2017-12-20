Bodies of Dalit woman, nephew found in Uttar Pradesh

Villagers staged a protest after the bodies were found in a sugarcane field and refused to hand them over to the police for almost four hours, he added. Representational photo Villagers staged a protest after the bodies were found in a sugarcane field and refused to hand them over to the police for almost four hours, he added. Representational photo

The hacked bodies of a Dalit woman and her 5-year-old nephew were found on Wednesday in a village at Muzaffarnagar leading to a protest by locals who initially refused to hand the bodies over to the police, an official said.

Prachi (22), a college student, and Sandeep (5), residents of Luhari Khurd village, were missing since last evening, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said, adding that they were hacked to death by unidentified people.

Villagers staged a protest after the bodies were found in a sugarcane field and refused to hand them over to the police for almost four hours, he added.

The police formed three special teams to trace the killers and launched an investigation, following which the protesters agreed the let go of the bodies, the SP said.

A case was registered and the bodies were sent for postmortem, Singh added.

Extra personnel have been deployed in the village to tighten security, he said.

