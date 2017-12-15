Bodies of 8 naxals killed in encounter handed over to kin

The Naxals belonged to CPI (ML) Chandra Pullareddy (CP) Bata, the police had said. (Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi) The Naxals belonged to CPI (ML) Chandra Pullareddy (CP) Bata, the police had said. (Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Bodies of the eight Naxals, who were killed in a police encounter on Thursday in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, have been handed over to their families, a police officer said on Friday.

“We started handing over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased from last night. Some bodies were handed over last night…Even today we handed over one body,” Amber Kishore Jha, Superintendent of Police the district told PTI. “We followed the due procedure laid down by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Everything went as per the procedure. A post-mortem was conducted on the bodies before they were given to their relatives,” the police official said.

Eight Naxalites belonging to a newly-formed extremist group, which allegedly indulged in extortion and violence, were killed in a gunbattle at around 6.30 am in a forest area under Tekulapalli mandal. They belong to different districts of the state. After verification, it was concluded that they belonged to CPI (ML) Chandra Pullareddy (CP) Bata, the police had said.

Six fire-arms – one SLR (self-loading rifle), three SBBL (single barrel breech load), two other weapons, eight kitbags and some Naxalite literature were recovered from the site.

