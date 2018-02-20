‘Bodies in lake of Tamil Nadu men who left to find work’

The five bodies found in a lake in Kadapa were labourers from Tamil Nadu who left home 10 days ago to look for work in Andhra Pradesh, police said. According to police, the men, who hailed from Kariyakoil Police Station area of Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, did not carry cellphones and were not in touch with their families since they left. Their families were traced on Monday after fellow villagers identified the men from photos sent by Kadapa Police to Salem Police through WhatsApp, said police.

“The family members say that all the five men left 10 days ago, saying that they were going to look for work in Andhra where they would be paid better. There was no communication between them and the families after that. They all belong to ST families and their families have said they frequently went out in search of work, especially to Andhra, for better wages,’’ said Deputy SP, Valapaddi sub-division, Salem, N Sooryamurthy.

Kadapa SP A Babujee said that based on information provided by Salem Police, the five have been identified as Murugesan, Chinnappaian and Jayaraj from Pethanaickenpalayam, and Murugesan and Kariappan from Kalrayan Hills. “We do not know yet how and why they ended up in the lake. We had sent an alert to Tamil Nadu police last night and they informed this morning that the five left their villages in Salem several days ago. The relatives have been informed and they are on their way,’’ Babujee said.

A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Kadapa. The autopsy was inconclusive and the team sent viscera samples to AP Forensic Science Laboratory for more clarity on the cause of death, said Dr Anand Kumar, who was part of the team. “The bodies are in a highly decomposed state so it is difficult to find injuries,’’ he added.

Kadapa Police have denied allegations by activists of Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee that the five were killed by police during a combing operation for red sanders smugglers and dumped in the lake. Officer on Special Duty of Kadapa District Police, Adnan Naim Asmi, said there was no major operation against red sanders smuggling in the recent days. “We conduct routine checks almost everyday. The lake abuts an accident-prone highway, so checking for drunk drivers is regular. But police did not stop any vehicle with workers or labourers recently,’’ he said.

According to sources in Kadapa Police, it is suspected that the men were red sanders woodcutters who panicked when they saw police conducting checks on the highway, jumped into the lake and drowned while trying to escape. The backpacks and tools found in them are typical of red sanders woodcutters, an official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App