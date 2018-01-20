Bihar: ATS launches probe after bombs found in Bodh Gaya

Police personnel inspect the premises of Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday. The Gaya police recovered two crude bombs at Bodh Gaya pilgrimage centre on late Friday. PTI Police personnel inspect the premises of Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday. The Gaya police recovered two crude bombs at Bodh Gaya pilgrimage centre on late Friday. PTI

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Bihar Police has launched a probe after two live bombs were detected on Friday night at Bodh Gaya where the Dalai Lama is at present on a visit, a top police official said on Saturday. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is likely to join the investigation shortly, Inspector General of Police, Patna zone, N H Khan said.

“We have thoroughly sanitised the area where high security measures have already been there in view of the importance of the place. CCTV footages are being collected for investigation. The matter is being thoroughly probed by the ATS. Moreover, a team of the NIA is likely to reach Bodh Gaya soon,” Khan said

Last night, a low-intensity bomb explosion was heard from the pilgrimage centre and two live bombs were detected amid stringent security measures in view of the Dalai Lama’s stay. According to Bihar Police, it was planted by a terror outfit to create panic among the tourists.

“During the operation, a burst thermos flask was found at the kitchen. This might have caused the sound,” the IGP said. Khan also said the bombs have been secured at a “secluded spot” where they will be defused by a bomb disposal squad. “The two suspected explosive devices have been taken to a secluded spot where they could be defused safely. A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to Bodh Gaya. It is not yet known what material these suspected explosive devices are made of but experts available locally have said they were unlikely to detonate on their own,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, the security was tightened in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya where the Tibetan spiritual leader likely to stay till February 2. A host of key personalities, including Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, visited Bodh Gaya recently to get the blessings of the Buddhist monk.

On July 7, 2013, a series of explosions rocked Maha Bodhi temple in which five people, including two monks, were injured.

