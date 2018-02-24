Bodh Gaya blast: Fifth JMB operative arrested from Murshidabad

The Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected member of terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for alleged links to the Bodh Gaya bomb case, a senior police official said Saturday. The man, in his early 20s, has been identified as Nur Alam and was picked up from Dhuliyan in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district yesterday, the official said.

Alam is a resident of Kamat village in the district and has been involved with the terror outfit for sometime, the police official said. On January 19, two high-intensity bombs were recovered from Bihar’s Bodh Gaya town during Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama’s visit. An explosion-like sound was also heard the same day although it has not been established by the police if it was a bomb.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Alam, along with four other members of the terror outfit, had visited Hyderabad to meet some senior leaders of the JMB in November, the official said. In January, the Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested four others in connection with the Bodh Gaya bomb case. According to the police officer, the accused has a garments business and he recently began selling Islamic books. “We are looking into his role in the terror outfit. We are grilling him,” the officer said.

