Boat carrying 30 people capsizes in Bihar river, 3 dead

Quoting officials, ANI said three bodies were recovered until 3pm and rescue operations were underway. (Photo for representation) Quoting officials, ANI said three bodies were recovered until 3pm and rescue operations were underway. (Photo for representation)

A boat carrying 30 people capsized in Samastipur district’s Bagmati river on Sunday, ANI reported. Quoting officials, ANI said three bodies were recovered until 3pm and rescue operations were underway.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained even though overcrowding on the boat seems to be the ‘prima facie’ cause. The tragedy once again highlights the lack of safety measures undertaken by operators of private boats.

Only two weeks ago, six people went missing and six others swam to safety when a boat capsized in Gandak River near Saroja Bhagwanpur village of Saran district.

Bihar has been dogged by a string of boat capsizing incidents this year. The gravest of them all took place on January 14 when 24 Makar Sankranti revellers died after a private boat carrying them capsized on the banks of the Ganga near Law College ghat in Patna.

The overcrowded boat, which had taken people for a free ride, was returning from a three-day annual kite flying festival, organised by the state tourism department.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd