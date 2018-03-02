Board exams: Uttarakhand bans use of loudspeakers

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers at public functions, weddings and religious places during the class 10 and 12 board examinations, which are scheduled to start from March 5.

Additional Secretary (Uttarakhand Administration) Ajay Rautela issued an order to all DMs, SSPs and SPs, asking them to prohibit the use of loudspeakers at protest marches, marriage ceremonies and religious places during the examinations.

Music played at marriage ceremonies should not be louder than 45 decibel, the order said.

Referring to a request made by the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Yogendra Khanduri, Rautela said the ban on the use of loudspeakers was in compliance with section 13 (1) (a) of the Protection of Child Rights Act.

