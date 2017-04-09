BNHS announces third common bird count

After successfully completing bird counts in monsoon and winter seasons, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has announced the third common bird count for summer season under the initiative Common Bird Monitoring Programme. It has invited bird watchers, NGOs, ornithologists and nature lovers to participate in this count, spread over a week between April 9 and April 16. These common bird counts being conducted across three seasons on a pan-India level to scientifically monitor common birds and collect data about them.

Grids measuring 2×2 km have been plotted using GIS to ensure scientific approach. The participants would be allotted grids after they send their location to the BNHS. The paricipants would have to record birds in the datasheet provided by the BNHS, following the line transect method. The participants could choose one day over the next week to conduct this count.

CBMP is a citizen science programme with the objective of involving maximum people in observing birds in their backyard or places they visit regularly. Common birds like house sparrow are facing numerous anthropogenic pressures in the form of developmental activities, making it necessary to monitor them to understand their current status.

