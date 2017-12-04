BMC scrambles to improve cleanliness ranking, urges people to download Swachhata app

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts to upgrade its ranking at the next Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) seem to be going down the drain. The Swachhata app, which aims to connect urban local bodies with people to identify and solve local waste management issues, has just 8,741 registered users although the target was for it to get 1 lakh downloads. The civic administration has now appealed to residents to download the mobile application, devised by the Centre as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, to help improve its national ranking.

The central government, under its Swachh Bharat Mission, will conduct the next edition of the Swachh Survekshan in January 2018. A total of 2,000 points are up for grabs during Swachh Survekshan 2018, of which 150 points will be reserved for usage of the Swachhata app. For this, 1 lakh user registrations on the app is expected. While BMC officials claim they have left no stone unturned to ensure maximum user registrations, the number of registrations on the app has been stagnant for past two to three months.

“The app has proved that citizen engagement is driving national cleanliness rankings more than municipal claims and independent verifications. For example, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Greater Mumbai, which were in the top 10 in 2016, fell nine, 11, 19 and 63 spots behind to 11th, 18th, 29th and 72nd, respectively in 2017 after scoring 30 to 80 points in the Swachhata App sub-category. We cannot make it mandatory for people to download the app, we can just appeal,” said a senior BMC official.

Named as Swachhata-MoHUA, the official app of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs enables a person to post pictures of any civic-related issue they are facing. The complaint is then forwarded to the concerned city corporation and then assigned to the officer of the particular ward. “The application will capture the location of the person while the picture is being taken. People just have to mention a nearby landmark,” a BMC official explained. The forthcoming annual cleanliness survey under the Swachh Bharat Mission has emphasised even more on the number of downloads of the mobile app by people to award points.

Despite several efforts to make the city open defecation-free, and roping in actor Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the campaign, Mumbai ranked 29th on the list of 434 cities surveyed for cleanliness in 2017. While Indore was the cleanest city in India, Navi Mumbai and Pune bagged the 8th and 13th spots, making Navi Mumbai the cleanest city in Maharashtra.

Data revealed that of the 1,224 citizens who gave their feedback on the response of the civic body to their complaints, 611 users said they were not satisfied, while 522 said they were satisfied. The remaining 91 gave neutral feedback. Besides points for the number of downloads, every prompt response to a complaint received on the application earns the civic body 300 points, based on which the final ranking is decided.

dipti.singh@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App