BMC proposes lease renewals, but not for racecourse

Following opposition from the Shiv Sena to racing and betting activities inside the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the civic administration has now proposed to renew leases of 242 plots, excluding the racecourse land and the Wellington Club plots.

Officials from the estate department have submitted a proposal to the improvements committee to this effect.

However, the Shiv Sena has said it will raise the issue of introducing a reservation for ‘theme park’ on the racecourse land during the finalisation of the draft Development Plan in the general body meetings.

The Sena has been pitching to turn the racecourse land into a theme park to make it accessible to more people.

Officials from the estate department said the civic body’s move came after a recent state government resolution that excluded Mahalaxmi Racecourse and around 10 other properties from the new policy on renewing the leases of municipal plots. “Following the government’s directives, we have now proposed the renewal of 242 plots, which has been pending for years,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekhar Chore.

In its resolution, the state laid down certain guidelines for renewal of 260 properties that fall under the Schedule W category and allowed the civic body to renew their leases for upto 30 years. The Schedule W properties are originally owned by the state but have been handed over to the civic body for maintenance.

Senior officials said the policy had been waiting for the civic body’s approval for a long time due to the Sena’s objection to the lease renewal of Mahalaxmi racecourse. “They feared that they would lose the plot with the renewal policy. So, they have been opposing the policy. Now, with the exclusion of the racecourse, we hope that the policy will get the civic body’s approval,” explained the official.

The official further said a separate policy would be prepared for the renewal of the big plots such as the racecourse, the Wellington Club and others. “The policy would be prepared by the state and implemented by us,” the official added.

Since 2013, the Sena has been opposing the renewal of racecourse lease with a demand for developing a theme park on the plot. The Sena had even submitted a plan about it to the state. Now, party leaders plan to put the theme park reservation on it in the draft DP.

“During the discussions in the general body meeting, we will raise the theme park issue and will put the reservation on it in the draft DP. Besides, we will even write to the state government asking to build the theme park on it,” said Yashwant Jadhav, senior Sena corporator and leader in the BMC.

