BMC polls: Pre-poll alliance rejected as Sena offers 60 seats while BJP demands 114 seats

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray (R) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Archive) Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray (R) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Archive)

Shiv Sena and BJP on Saturday outrightly rejected the pre-poll alliance proposal for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai. Sena offered Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) 60 seats but the BJP had demanded 114 seats. Seeing there was no possible meeting grounds, both the sides called off the discussions.

As the meeting ended, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said, “ Today, we exchanged our proposals. We have offered BJP 60 seats. They have demanded 114 seats. It was not acceptable to us.” Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar reiterated, “The BJP has submitted the proposal of 114 seats to the Sena. The Sena has given us 60 seats.”

We will report the developments to our respective leaders and they will take the final decision on pre-poll alliances. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take further decisions.

Interestingly, during the 2012 BMC elections, Shiv Sena had contested on 164 seats and BJP on 63 seats.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd