BMC polls: BJP goes for tie-up with smaller allies

The BJP’s decision to accommodate the concerns of smaller allies — the Republican Party of India (RPI), Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) and Shiv Sangram (SS) — for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai is part of efforts to earn the goodwill of the Dalits, the Dhangars and a section of the Maratha community across the state poised for two-phased elections to 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads on February 16 and 21.

Seat-sharing between the BJP and RPI also sends a positive message to Dalits ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. On Friday, the BJP conceded 32 seats out of a total 227 in the BMC for its three smaller allies – the RPI led by Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale got 25 seats.

If the BJP is voted to power and gets to anoint its own mayor, sources said it will consider giving the deputy mayor’s post to the RPI in the BMC. The RSP and SS got four and three seats, respectively.

In the BMC elections, which is heading for a straight battle between the Shiv Sena and BJP, the smaller allies, including the RPI, are unlikely to win a single seat on their own.

But the ability of all these smaller political outfits to get their community vote share transferred to the BJP in Mumbai cannot be undermined, sources said. The Dalit vote share in Mumbai is 16 per cent and can impact the outcome of the elections in at least 60 wards.

Athavale said, “The BJP-RPI will work together in the civic and zilla parishad polls. The development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra will help in the uplift of the Dalits. We extend our full support.”

In the 2012 BMC elections, the Shiv Sena, BJP and RPI had contested together. The RPI had contested in 29 seats, Sena 135 and BJP 63.

However, after the BJP-Sena break-up in the 2014 assembly elections, the RPI aligned with the BJP for Lok Sabha and assembly seats. Now, it has struck an alliance for the BMC polls.

The BJP-RPI alliance is likely to work in Chembur, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Anushakti Nagar, Worli (BDD Chawl), Korba Mithaghar, Byculla, Jogeshwari and Sion-Koliwada. The RPI has decided to contest on its own party symbol despite pressure from candidates to fight on the BJP’s lotus symbol. A senior RPI poll contender said, “We feel the chances of getting elected are higher on BJP’s symbol.”

RPI general secretary Avinash Mhatekar said, “The Dalits are happy as our demand for a Dr B R Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills has been fulfilled by the government. The hike in Dalit scholarships is also a positive step.”