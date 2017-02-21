BMC polls 2017: Why India should be looking at elections for Asia’s richest civic body

The results for the BMC polls in 227 municipal wards will be announced on Thursday. The results for the BMC polls in 227 municipal wards will be announced on Thursday.

The election for Asia’s largest and richest municipal corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are underway and the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle for power. The elections are unique in nature and this is why India should follow it.

Political impact

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had swept the election in 2012 but the situation has changed after the 2014. Both parties are now bitter rivals and a war of words has been going on between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The parties were allies from 1989 to 2014. Both formed a government in Maharashtra in 1995 and were allies in opposition since 1999-2014. But disagreement over seat-sharing during the 2014 elections put the alliance under severe strain. BJP formed the government on its own, and a reluctant Sena eventually agreed to be a part of the government.

In the run up to the BMC polls, both the parties failed to reach any agreement on seat sharing and the alliance was called off. As the Sena is also part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, the relationship has taken a hit from municipal level to the national level and the bitterness in the BMC fight is a manifestation of the same.

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Voter turnout

Mumbai has historically been indifferent toward BMC elections and the voter turnout over the previous polls have been dismal. In 2012, 46 per cent of the voters had voted in BMC polls while in the previous elections in 2007, the turnout was 43 per cent. There are active campaigns to urge voters to cast their vote each time Mumbai goes to polls. This time was no different and social media was rife with campaigns urging higher turnout. But, if the previous two elections are anything to go by, voters in Mumbai are generally disinterested in civic polls and each year the city suffers massive civic woes.

Primacy and prestige in political space

Even the small civic poll is a battle for prestige as it is being seen in the larger scheme of things after BJP performed better than Sena in 2014. Sena has been the prime political force in India’s economic capital and this will put a severe dent on the party’s existence in the state’s political landscape if it loses hold on BMC.

The elections are being held in 227 municipal wards. In 2012, Sena won 75, BJP 31, Congress 52 and the NCP 13.

