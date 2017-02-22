BMC polls 2017: Senior Sainiks on duty, Maharashtrian belts lead surge in voter turnout

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote at a booth in Bandra East accompanied by his wife and son Aaditya. Pradip Das Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote at a booth in Bandra East accompanied by his wife and son Aaditya. Pradip Das

AS the Maharashtrian-dominated belt of Central Mumbai’s Dadar, Parel, Shivaji Park and Sewree witnessed record voter turnout for a municipal election, it emerged that Shiv Sainiks aged above 60 years were on the streets in these localities, urging people in the traditional Shiv Sena bastions to cast their vote. Ganpat Rane, 70, was seated near a polling booth, outside his colony in Krishan Nagar, Parel, a colony of around 600 tenements with over 1,700 voters. “My feet are swollen, but I came down to ensure that the people I know vote for us. I am not very active in the Sena any more because of my old age, but I have come out to ensure a victory for Sena,” said Rane, who has worked with the local Shiv Sena shakha for decades.

He said people in the colony knew him personally, and would not ignore his request. “Also, there was some confusion in the area due to a sitting Sena corporator joining the BJP. He has betrayed the Sena by joining the rival party. So, to clear the confusion from the minds of some people, I came down to make my presence felt and to make these residents vote for the Sena,” added Rane. Along with him were several Sainiks, all sexagenarians.

Pandurang Naik, a 72-year-old Sainik in Ghoolanji Hill compound of Sewri, was instructing the local Sena cadre about what issues were most pressing for the voters. “There is a fear that the BJP will sell the city to developers and will force the Marathi-speaking people out of the city. We can’t afford that. It is a question of Marathi asmita (pride),” said Naik, slamming a BJP legislator from Western Maharashtra for making “derogatory” remarks about wives of soldiers. “Such remarks are unacceptable. How dare they make such statements? Also, the soldiers are from our family who are from lower and middle income groups. It reflects badly on us too.”

Senior citizen Shiv Sainiks were similarly seen at Shivaji Park in Dadar too. “The Marathi manoos has come out in large numbers in support of Sena and not any other party. It is because of the anger in their minds about the BJP and its dictatorial attitude of decision-making. Also, there is a strong sentiment among the Sainiks that the BJP, which was born in the city with our help, is set to finish the Sena. It is a betrayal which is not acceptable to Sainiks,” said Ajit Kadam, Shiv Sena shakha pramukh from Shivaji Park.

One senior Sena leader said Sainiks were also angry with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his remark that he might conduct an inquiry into the assets of Uddhav Thackeray’s family. “Sainiks feel strongly about this as they think the BJP is targetting Balasaheb’s (Bal Thackeray’s) family. They have very strong attachment with the Thackerays. Fadnavis’s statement has angered many who think it is now time to show the BJP its place,” said the leader.

The leader added that the heavy voting in Central Mumbai would help the Sena consolidate its bastion, for the division of votes owing to the MNS factor in the 2012 election was no longer in play. “The MNS is not a strong factor this time. Though MNS may win 2-3 seats, we will regain our bastion,” he said.