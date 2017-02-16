BMC elections 2017: MNS poll tickets for wives of men who targeted Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Priti Gawhane and Vaishali Gangawane campaign for the polls. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Priti Gawhane and Vaishali Gangawane campaign for the polls. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In October, 12 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers hit the headlines when they were arrested for trying to force their way into Mumbai’s Metro Cinema to protest against the Diwali release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Four months later, at least two of their wives are in the news for being rewarded with the party’s nomination to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Priti Gawhane, wife of MNS divisional president Shekhar Gawhane, is the party candidate for Ward 222 (Dhobi Talav, Chandanwadi). Shekhar Gawhane was among the 12 arrested in October.

In the neighboring Ward 225 (Fort, Gateway of India), the party has fielded Vaishali Gangawane, wife of MNS worker Sachin Gangawane, who was also among the 12 protesters at Metro Cinema.

Following delimitation, both these seats have been reserved for women. Polling is scheduled to be held on February 21.

“We have been working in the area continuously and have been raising several issues like parking, poor roads etc. Besides, we are also telling people about our protest against Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, through which we sought a ban on Pakistani actors. That was more about patriotism, and people are acknowledging it now,” said Nishant Gaikwad, MNS’s deputy divisional head in Colaba, who was also among those arrested in October.

On October 19, a group of 12 MNS workers tried to enter Metro Cinema in South Mumbai and asked the management not to screen the Karan Johar film. They were arrested under Sections of the Bombay Police Act and Section 151 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (to prevent commission of cognizable offences).

Meanwhile, the MNS has also fielded Yashashree Patil, wife of a Mumbai policeman who undertook a 20-day hunger strike to protest against poor working conditions.