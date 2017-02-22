BMC polls 2017: In Gujarati strongholds, voters subdued

WHEN THE BJP had outperformed the Shiv Sena in the 2014 Assembly polls in Mumbai, the traditional Gujarati votebank had emerged as the former’s loudest supporter. But in the Gujarati belts of Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli, Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar on Tuesday, the same voter segment didn’t appear as expressive. “The enthusiasm among Gujarati voters was not the same as last time,” admitted a BJP candidate from Dahisar, who wished not to be named.

While some poll pundits attributed this to a sense of disconnect with the civic polity, there were some voters who said they felt disenchanted over demonetisation. “I suffered due to demonetisation,” said Keyur Sanghania, 28, a Sai Baba Nagar resident. “It hit us traders the most. Modi (PM Narendra Modi) should have implemented it more effectively,” said Harish Mehta, 48, another voter. Some Gujarati voters said the negative political discourse for the civic elections had been off-putting.

Incidentally, while factors such as these appeared to have impacted the anticipated turnout in Gujarati belts, the Congress appeared to have failed to convert the discontented voter in the community to its advantage. “There was no concerted effort to reach out to Gujaratis,” admitted a Congress insider. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, however, differed with this viewpoint. “We had given tickets to 22 candidates from the Gujarati and the Marwari community,” he said. The popular vote in the community seemed to stay with the BJP.

“They (BJP) have taken some positive measures,” reasoned Bipin Parekh, 42, a voter from Dahisar’s Daulat Nagar.

Jayanti Kharvi (38), a hawker, appeared to disagree with Sanghania. “Demonetisation was a good move. There is not much inconvenience due to it,” he said. Some community voters like Kandivli’s Kanti Patel complained that the voting pattern was hit by the missing voters controversy.

Incidentally, BJP’s candidate from ward no 130 (Kapolwadi and Kirol Village) in Ghatkopar gave a different account. “About 24,000 out of the 42,000 voters in my ward cast their vote. Out of these, about 9,000 voters hailed from the Gujarati and the Marwari community,” she said. Also as was the trend in most voter segment, the voter turnout among Gujaratis was higher than the last civic poll.