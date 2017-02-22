BMC Polls 2017: Full-page newspaper advertisement on polling day, EC gets complaints

(Representational) (Representational)

THE State Election Commission received complaints Tuesday over a full-page newspaper advertisement that complainants said was a surrogate advertisement for the Bharatiya Janata Party on the morning of polling day in Mumbai. As per the model code of conduct, campaigning for all parties had ended February 19 evening.

While Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said he would tender a written complaint to the SEC Wednesday, a Yuva Sena office-bearer sent a complaint to the SEC, Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta stating that the advertisement, featuring actor Aamir Khan and released by non-profit organisation Mumbai First, was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Other Shiv Sena leaders also objected to the advertisement.

The complaints pertained to the use of the words ‘transparency’ and ‘change’, key elements of BJP’s campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation section. The advertisement urged Mumbai’s voters to exercise their franchise and said, among other things, people must vote for accountability and transparency.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In his complaint, advocate Dharmendra Mishra, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, said, “The words and images quoted in the newspaper clearly say about change of government, which is nothing but an act of their corrupt practices, which they are using for the purpose of influencing voters… the word transparency used in the ad clearly speaks that the present government is hiding which is an act of defaming.”

Defending the advertisement, Mumbai First chairman Narinder Nayar said there was nothing unethical about it. “There are no violations of the code of conduct. Mumbai First’s agenda for the last 10 years has been change and transparency as we want to transform Mumbai into a world-class city and bring accountability to the ones that govern it. Today’s ad is asking people to come out and vote,” Nayar told The Indian Express.

Stating that Mumbai First placed the ad of its own volition, Nayar said they would respond to the State Election Commission if asked to do so. “We are not aligned to any political party. We are not interested in politics. We worked closely with the last government of the Congress, and now with the BJP…we have no regrets about the ad,” Nayar added.