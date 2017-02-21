BMC polls 2017: EC gets complaints about full page ad, complainants say it’s a ‘surrogate’ ad for BJP

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The State Election Commission received complaints on Tuesday over a full page newspaper advertisement that complainants said was a surrogate advertisement for the Bharatiya Janata Party on the morning of polling day in Mumbai. As per the model code of conduct, parties’ campaigning ended on Sunday evening. While Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said he would tender a written complaint to the SEC on Wednesday, a lawyer sent a complaint letter to the SEC, Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta stating that the advertisement, featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and released by non-profit organisation Mumbai First, was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Shiv Sena leaders also objected to the advertisement. The complaints all pertained to the use of the words ‘Transparency’ and ‘Change’, key elements of BJP’s campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation section. The advertisement urged Mumbai’s voters to exercise their franchise and said, among other things, people must vote for accountability and transparency.

In his complaint letter, advocate Dharmendra Mishra said, “The words and images quoted in the newspaper clearly say about change of government which is nothing but an act of their corrupt practices which they are using for the purpose of influencing voters… the word transparency used in the ad clearly speaks that the present government is hiding which is an act of defaming.”

Defending the advertisement, chairman of Mumbai First Narinder Nayar said there was nothing unethical about it. “There are no violations of code of conduct. Mumbai First’s agenda for the last 10 years has been change and transparency as we want to transform Mumbai into a world-class city and bring accountability to the ones that govern it. Today’s ad is asking people to come out and vote,” Nayar told The Indian Express.

“We are not aligned to any political party. We are not interested in politics. We worked closely with the last government by the Congress, and now with the BJP…we have no regrets about the ad,” Nayar added.

Mumbai First works with the government through its Citizen Action Group (CAG) chaired by the chief minister, the empowered committee chaired by the chief secretary and through the chief minister’s ‘war room’ for various projects.

Meanwhile, the Congress party said its representatives would meet the State Election Commissioner on Wednesday to file a complaint against the advertisement.

