BMC polls 2017: AIMIM promises mineral water in slums, meals at Rs 5

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo)

After refraining from coming out with an election manifesto, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to come up with a 40 point action programme where it seeks to provide mineral water to slumdwellers and meals at Rs 5 for the cities working class. The 40 point action plan which was released by the party on Saturday speaks about setting up mineral water (reverse osmosis water treatment) plants in slums to provide 10 litres of purified drinking water to each family. It also speaks about setting up a Rs 100 crore scheme to provide meals at Rs 5 for the poor and workers.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In its document, the party has made a reference to the Muslim community which is seen to be its primary support base. It has promised to take steps to ensure recruitment of youth from the weaker sections and minorities, especially Muslims, in the government service, particularly the police force. It has also promised to introduce a special housing scheme for weaker sections, especially for those homeless Muslims living below the poverty line. It has also sought the demand for earmarking land for Muslim graveyards in the BMC area.

The party has also spoken about earmarking 20 percent of the BMC’s annual budget for education and employment schemes to ensure employment opportunities are provided to Mumbai’s youth. The party had earlier claimed that it would not be coming out with a party manifesto ahead of the civic elections. The party has fielded 62 candidates in the BMC elections. The party had created a minor flutter at a rally held at Nagpada on January 1, where party president Asaduddin Owaisi had cited discrimination against the Muslims.

He had even gone on to state that if the party comes to power, he would ensure that Rs 7,770 crores of the entire BMC budget of Rs 37,500 crores will be spent on amenities including better municipal schools and hospitals in Muslim-dominated areas. The amount was calculated keeping in mind that 21 percent of the city’s population are Muslims.