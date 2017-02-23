Great start to 2017: PM Modi on BJP’s astounding win in Maharashtra civic polls

The Prime Minister said through hardwork, determination and work on the ground, “BJP is now a strong force both in

urban & rural Maharashtra. Congrats to Karyakartas.” The Prime Minister said through hardwork, determination and work on the ground, “BJP is now a strong force both inurban & rural Maharashtra. Congrats to Karyakartas.”

Applauding BJP’s massive victory in Maharashtra civic polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is a great start to the year. In a series of tweets, he praised BJP workers, particularly Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state party president Raosaheb Danve Patil, for tirelessly working for the people. Noting that the “overwhelming blessings” in Maharashtra came after Odisha, he thanked “each and every Indian for continuously placing their faith in BJP”.

“It has been been a great start to 2017. First unprecedented support in Odisha and now overwhelming blessings from people of Maharashtra,” said Modi after the BJP came second in BMC bagging 82 of 227 seats and gaining hugely in nine other major civic bodies of Maharashtra.

It has been a great start to 2017! First the unprecedented support in Odisha & now the overwhelming blessings from people of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2017

I thank each & every Indian for continuously placing their faith in BJP. We are working determinately to create a strong & inclusive India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2017

I congratulate the entire team of @BJP4Maharashtra, CM @Dev_Fadnavis & @raosahebdanve for working tirelessly among the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2017

“Extremely thankful to the sisters & brothers of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in BJP & in politics of development & good governance,” Modi said.

Extremely thankful to the sisters & brothers of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in BJP & in politics of development & good governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2017

BJP is unwavering in the resolve to serve Maharashtra with unparalleled diligence, transparency & taking the state to even greater heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2017

The Prime Minister said through hardwork, determination and work on the ground, “BJP is now a strong force both in urban & rural Maharashtra. Congrats to Karyakartas.” He added, “BJP is unwavering in the resolve to serve Maharashtra with unparalleled diligence, transparency & taking the state to even greater heights.”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too hailed the party’s astounding win in Mahrashtra saying the results confirms that the party is capable of winning major states on its own. He also hit out at Congress for its dismal show. “In Odisha, Congress got squeezed out of contest. In Maharashtra, it got pushed to 3rd or 4th place in most cities. Results of local polls in Odisha & Maharashtra have shown that BJP is capable of winning major States on its own,” said Jaitley.

BJP President Amit Shah lauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state President Raosaheb Danve for the party’s “unprecedented success” in the BMC and other civic bodies elections. “I heartily congratulate the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP’s policy of development and reposing faith in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ agenda,” Shah tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Fadnavis to congratulate him on the BJP’s “exceptional performance” and said the BJP activists have helped expand its base across the state.

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said the BJP victory civic bodies reflects peoples’ faith in the party leadership. “Thumping victory of BJP Reinforces peoples’ and choice in PM Modi and CM Fadnavis,” Naidu tweeted. Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari also applauded the party’s spectacular victory in the state civic elections.

The Shiv Sena finished on top of a hung Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) winning 84 seats followed closely by the BJP with 82 seats. Across Maharashtra, however, the BJP made major gains in elections held for municipal bodies. The Shiv Sena victory came in Thane. The BJP was set to gain control of at least six civic bodies — Pune, Nashik, Ulhasnagar, Akola, Nagpur and Amravati — out of the 10 corporations for which the elections were held on Tuesday. The party also did well in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, as per the latest trends.

The BJP also appeared to have expanded its base in Pimpri Chinchwad, despite fierce competition from the NCP.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd