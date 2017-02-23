BMC, PMC elections 2017: Congress decimated in Maharashtra civic polls

Congress MLA Amin Patel and party candidate Javed Juneja speak to a family in Kamathipura. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Congress MLA Amin Patel and party candidate Javed Juneja speak to a family in Kamathipura. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

It looks Congress is heading towards a humiliating defeat in civic elections in Maharashtra. The party has been virtually decimated in a fight dominated between former allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Shiv Sena are runaway leaders in Bombay and Thane while the BJP is leading comfortably in Pune, Nagpur and Nashik while giving a tough fight to the NCP in Pimpri Chinchwad.

In the 2012 polls, Congress won 52 seats out of 227 in BMC polls. But, the party has only managed 17 till now. Results are still coming in and the party leads in only five constituencies. Results are awaited for 25 constituencies. Shiv Sena on the other hand has already registered victory in 59 seats and leads in 35 while the BJP has won 35 and leads in 27.

WATCH VIDEO |BMC Polls: Shiv Sena Supporters Outside Party Office Celebrate As It Leads In BMC, Thane

In the last Pune municipal elections, Congress won 28 seats and was a dominant player. The BJP had won 26 and was a seat behind MNS. NCP was the clear dominant force in the city. Till now results have come in for nearly 114 seats in PMC and the Congress leads in only 11 while the BJP leads in 54 and NCP in 28.

Coming to Thane, in the 131 seat assembly, Congress isn’t leading in a single seat. Results are awaited for 77 seats. Same is the story in PCMC. It only has a lead on 4 seats in Nashik and in 14 in Nagpur. The final results are not out yet, but it is safe to say that NCP may end up emerging as a more dominant party after the final call.

WATCH VIDEO |BMC Polls: BJP Is Leading In Many Shiv Sena Pockets, Says Mumbai BJP Spokesperson Jiten Gajaria

The party has suffered a decline in political presence since 2014 from the national to the state level and the failure has not been spared in civic polls as well. In the context of Maharashtra, holding power in civic bodies wields great power to increase political clout on the state-level politics. Survival in Maharashtra politics, thus, is deeply connected to what happens on a local level. By the looks of it, Congress may just end up licking its wounds at the end of the day.

