Emergency Room: BMC partners with National Burns Centre in Airoli to treat patients

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is collaborating with the National Burns Centre in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, to treat burn patients in the city. It is part of BMC’s long-pending project to upgrade and expand its burns unit. At least six centres will be developed as specialised burn care units.

In 2014, a proposal was first floated for upgrading two burn injury wards in Kasturba and Sion hospital, and of creating a new unit in Dr RN Cooper hospital. The project continues to face civic work delay. “The construction of new burns unit is underway. We will have separate isolation section and intensive care units for burn patients,” said Kasturba Hospital’s Superintendent Dr Chandrakant Pawar. Kasturba will have 25 beds after renovation, while Sion hospital has 15 and Cooper Hospital will set up 10 beds. While the proposal for these three centres was sanctioned in 2014, Cooper Hospital is yet to form a burns unit.

“The process is ongoing. We will take suggestions from the National Burns Centre before setting up our unit,” said Dr Ganesh Shinde, dean at Cooper Hospital.

For a city that witnesses over 2,000 burns cases in a year, there are hardly 100 beds in government hospitals. The 15-bedded burns ward in Sion Hospital suffers from susceptibility to infection due to the open ward and beds lined in close proximity to one another. In most cases, critical patients are referred to Airoli where NBC has a specialised 50-bedded facility. The hospital follows American Burn Association and European Burn Association guidelines to treat acute burn victims.

“A burns centre needs huge funding. BMC asked us to collaborate with them and run a specialised centre in Mumbai. Our governing body will take a call on whether it is feasible,” said director Dr Sunil Keswani.

BMC will either retain the institute as an advisory body or use its help in treating patients. Currently, in absence of standardised care, all victims of burn injuries are referred to Navi Mumbai. The Kalbadevi fire in 2015 that led to the death of four fire officers brought into the spotlight the need for a specialised burn injury facility. Two senior firemen had to be referred to the centre 35 km away for treatment.

In the recent chopper crash in Aarey Colony, Vrinda Modi who suffered injuries was referred to NBC a week after she was treated in a public-private partnership Seven Hills hospital for burns. According to BMC officials, the six centres will have state-of-the-art infrastructure to manage infection control, plastic surgery and isolation for critical burn patients.