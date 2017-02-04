BMC junior engineer held for accepting bribe

A BMC junior engineer was on Saturday arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 for not issuing a demolition notice to a shanty in Santacruz in western suburbs, an official said. Pradeep Jadhav (25), who was working with the building and factory department, was arrested by the ACB sleuths from his office in H (East) ward, the official said.

The complainant, a contractor had started renovation work of a shanty, when somebody informed BMC that the ongoing work was illegal, the official said. Jadhav then called the contractor and asked him to shell out Rs 30,000 for not issuing demolition notice, said the officials.

The contractor then approached ACB and lodged a complaint against Jadhav, he said. After verification ACB sleuths laid a trap at his office and arrested him while allegedly accepting the money, the official added.