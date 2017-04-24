BMC formulating Development Plan for 113 hectare handed over by MMRDA

WHILE THE Development Plan 2034 awaits the general body’s approval before it can be sent to the state government for the final nod, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is drafting plans for around 113 hectares of land handed over to it by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

This land has come as a boon to the space-starved city, as the three plots on it can accommodate civic amenities the areas most need. The plan for these will be finalised in the next few months by the development plan department, which will then stitch the plots to the existing map of the city.

All the three plots are located in the suburbs — a 27.4-hectare plot between Mithi River and LBS Marg in Parig Khadi in L ward, a 47.4-hectare plot located near Bandra Kurla Complex in H West ward, and a 39.3-hectare plot near the Oshiwara District Centre, which falls between K west and P south ward.

On March 29, the BMC released the existing land use report of the three plots and is now drafting the proposed land use report, which is expected to be completed by June.

Officials of the DP department said that the reservations of civic amenities, such as health dispensaries and schools, on the plots will be based on the local needs of the residents.

“We will include reservations in the vacant plots based on the deficiencies of civic amenities, which we have surveyed as part of the ward reports included in the DP report. We will carry out a 1-km radius study to identify the deficiencies. We will also consult with the ward level officials to ensure proper utilisation of the space,” said an official.

Officials of the DP department said the development plan for the newly included area would have to follow the same process as the draft development plan and will have to go through the planning committee followed by the general body before it is sent to the state government.

“We will submit the plan for the additional area as an amendment to the draft Development Plan since we don’t want to delay the main plan which will continue on its course. We are still trying to complete the plan so that both can be submitted to the state government at the same time,” said an official from the DP department.

