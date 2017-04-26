BMC for open spaces policy in place before taking back all plots

Last year, CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered BMC to take back all 216 plots which had been given out on adoption basis. (PTI Photo) Last year, CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered BMC to take back all 216 plots which had been given out on adoption basis. (PTI Photo)

After getting the nod from the improvements committee in December last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has placed its proposal on an interim open spaces policy in front of the recently-elected general body. The BMC has now decided to implement the interim policy and lease out open spaces that have been taken back even though the gardens department is yet to take back 60 plots that include those given out on adoption basis to politicians across party lines.

Since early last year, when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the BMC to take back all 216 plots which had been given out on adoption basis, only 156 have been taken over by the garden department. The process of taking them back came to a temporary halt before the BMC polls. Civic officials said they are now ready to resume the process. “We are yet to take back around 60 plots, of which five are under litigation. We have finalised a list of 30 plots that will be taken out first and we will send out the notices next week,” an official said.

Another official said that once the general body approves the interim policy, the civic administration will begin the process of giving them out on lease for maintenance. “We will start as soon as the policy is approved and it will also be implemented for the remaining plots yet to be taken back. If any organisation is willing to abide by the norms, we can give them out on a 11-month lease,” the official said.

City-based activists cried foul over the BMC’s decision to implement the policy before all plots have been taken back. Shailesh Gandhi, who has been protesting against the interim policy, said: “The BMC has committed a fraud and its intention is to give away open spaces to private entities. They should instead maintain these plots departmentally or allow citizen groups to audit the plots,” he said.

Another activist, Nayana Kathpalia, trustee of NAGAR said the BMC seems to be favouring some people. “The civic chief had clearly said that all plots would be taken back before the interim policy is implemented. However, only those under celebrities and politicians have not been touched,” she said.“The BMC was very quick to take away plots from NGOs who were doing a good job. I’m horrified that even after taking back so many of them, there is no firm policy and we have this charade of this interim policy that is neither here nor there.”

Of the plots yet to be taken back, more than 25 are controlled by politicians. Apart from Swatantra Veer Sawarkar Udyan in Borivli west and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Kridangan in Kandivli west which are maintained by the Poisar Gymkhana-led by BJP MP Gopal Shetty, the known names include the St Xavier grounds in Parel that is being maintained by Mumbai District Football Association chaired by Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray. As per the proposal, the plots will be given out to NGOs or organisations for maintenance on certain conditions. The norms dictate that the lessee will have no right and the BMC can take it back any time. The plots cannot be put to commercial use or used for political activities, and cannot be transferred to a third party. The policy also says the organisation will have to allot different time slots for schoolchildren and adults. It makes special mention about plots not reserved as open spaces but can be put up for maintenance.

“There are 10-12 plots that are not reserved as recreation ground or gardens but have been levelled using debris or developed as gardens by NGOs or residential associations to prevent illegal work. The policy will apply to them also,” an official said.

