BMC elections: Parties scramble to contain rebellion

As the clock ticked to 5 pm on the last day for filing nominations to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, senior leaders across party lines redoubled their efforts to pacify the rebellious among their ranks, coaxing those who had already filed their papers to contest as independents to reconsider, and trying to prevent those threatening to do so from damaging party interests. A day after it emerged that a large number of party activists across all major parties, unhappy with the choice of official candidate, were set to contest against the official candidates, it was a day of negotiations and assuaging hurt egos.

The Sena remained the worst hit. Shivani Parab, Sena sitting corporator, filed her nomination as an independent against the Sena’s official candidate Sadanand Parab from ward 77 (Meghwadi area) in Jogeshwari (East). Her husband and former corporator Shailesh Parab also filed his nomination papers as an independent from ward 79 (Holy Spirit hospital) in Andheri (East). “Despite being a sitting corporator, she was denied a ticket by the party.

Also, the ticket was not given to her husband Shailesh, who is a former corporator. Both of them were not seeking tickets. They wanted a ticket for only one of them. It is sad that Sena did not consider either of them for the nominations,” said one of her supporters, confirming that party seniors had tried to talk them out of the mutiny.

In Dadar and Prabhadevi area also, Sena workers rebelled against their official candidates. While Sena has fielded Samadhan Sarvankar from ward 194 in Prabhadevi, Sena activist Mahesh Sawant, who is said to be influential in the ward, filed his nomination as an independent. In ward 190, which is Kapad Bazzar in Mahim, Rohita Thakur, the local shakha pramukh, has filed her nomination against the Sena’s candidate Vaishali Patankar, wife of deputy division head Raju Patankar. “Patankar was not seen in the area in the last four years and did not do any work. We have been with the people and resolving their issues for the past four years. Despite being active in the area, the ticket has been denied to me,” complained Rohita.

In Parel, there were protests against the nomination of former Mayor Shraddha Jadhav from ward 202 (Sewri west). Three local Sena workers, Mira Nimbalkar, Sadhana Raul and Trupti More, filed nominations as independents. Senior Sena leaders undertook long discussions with their supporters — as a Sena bastion, ensuring elections in Parel are smooth is top priority for the party.

Besides rebel candidates, the party faced protests from disgruntled local workers and office-bearers. In Worli, angry Sena workers protested the party’s decision to field senior corporator Kishori Pednekar from ward 199, Dhobi ghat in Mahalaxmi, where the local shakha pramukh Rajesh Kusale was seeking a ticket for his wife Rupali. In the neighbouring ward 198 Gandhinagar in Worli, Sainiks protested even the nomination of Mayor Snehal Ambekar. Sena leaders said Matoshree’s intervention could pacify some Sainiks. “Following the timely intervention from the party leadership, the Sainiks have been pacified and asked to work for the party’s official candidate,” said Ashish Chemburkar, Sena’s division head in the Worli area.

Anil Parab, Sena legislator and divisional head from Bandra to Jogeshwari, said the party is talking to the rebels. “It happens in every election when the aspiring candidates do not get tickets. But we have started talking to them and will persuade them to withdraw their nominations in the next few days,” said Parab.

While Sainiks protested against the Sena ticket to Yuva Sena treasurer Amey Ghole from ward 178 in Wadala, the protests, which were led by Sena worker Madhuri Manjarekar, did not end with a rebel candidate. The Sena workers had shut down the shakha for denying ticket to Manjarekar, but she was convinced not to contest. Besides Sena, workers from Congress and NCP also rebelled against the party candidates. Changez Multani, an independent corporator from Oshiwara, had recently joined the Congress. After he was denied a ticket, Multani filed his papers as an independent from ward 62 in Oshiwara. When I joined the Congress a month back, I was promised ticket by the party but now they have refused due to their internal infighting, said Multani.

In NCP, Abhijeet Chavan, a Tree Authority member, filed his papers against the NCP candidate Nandkumar Vaity from ward 106 in Mulund (East). “For the last three years, the party leadership was telling that I will be given a ticket. Suddenly, they have refused. So, I have decided to fight as an independent,” said Chavan. Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai unit of Congress, admitted the more were rebellions. “But, we will convince them to withdraw the nominations in the next few days,” said Nirupam.

In BJP, former deputy mayor Arun Deo protested against the nomination of Yogiraj Dabhalkar from ward 60, Lokhandwala complex. Deo, however, decided not to contest. Viveka Rajesh Dabholkar of the BJP could not be convinced yet, however. She filed the nomination from ward 94, Golibar area in Bandra (E), as an independent candidate against BJP candidate Sonali Patil. “I have been working in the mahila morcha for the past three years but the party chose to give ticket to a rich candidate. It is an injustice to loyal party workers like me,” said Viveka.