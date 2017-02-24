BMC Elections 2017: Turncoats and rebels; win some, lose some

Ahead of the civic elections, several candidates switched to other political parties when they were unable to secure secure a ticket from their preferred areas. While the gamble ended with a favourable outcome for some, it did not work out so well for others.

Sitting Shiv Sena corporator-turned-rebel candidate Nana Ambole and his wife Tejaswini had joined the BJP, but Tejaswani lost the seat in ward 203. However, Prabhakar Shinde, a former Shiv Sena corporator who joined the BJP won for ward 106. Shinde said, “I’m very happy that I won despite shifting parties. I do not agree with they way tickets were distributed by the Shiv Sena. BJP believes in progress and that’s what my aim will be for my constituency.”

Other instances include former Sena members Anita Panchal and her husband Bablu Panchal who switched to the BJP ahead of the civic polls after Sena decided to field Rahul Shewale’s wife, Kamini instead. In the final tally, however, while the odds worked out in favour of Anita, who won against Kamini in ward 144, Bablu lost in ward 141.

Prakash Darekar, brother of BJP leader Pravin Darekar who had switched from MNS to BJP, too lost from ward 11. In a similar scenario, former leader of opposition and sitting corporator Devendra Amberkar had quit Congress to pursue better prospects with the Shiv Sena. However, he lost from ward 68 to BJP MLA Ameet Satam’s brother-in-law Rohan Rathod.

Sitting corporators Ashraf Azmi and his wife Dilshad Azmi had ditched Samajwadi Party from two neighbouring wards in Kurla and joined Sena, and they both won from wards 165, 167 (Kurla).

After long time allies Sena and BJP split in January, some rebels filed nominations as independent candidates against the parties’ candidates who had good chances of winning in some wards.

In one such scenario, Sena rebel Mahesh Sawant in ward 194 defeated Sena candidate Samadhan Sarvankar, son of local Sena legislator Sada Sarvankar, and MNS’s sitting corporator Santosh Dhuri.