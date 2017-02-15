BMC elections 2017: The creative firms behind the high-pitched poll campaign

The high-pitched battle ahead of elections to the BMC has meant long hours for professionals designing the parties’ campaigns The high-pitched battle ahead of elections to the BMC has meant long hours for professionals designing the parties’ campaigns

The high-pitched battle ahead of elections to the BMC has meant long hours for professionals designing the parties’ campaigns. Keen on getting their message right, the top parties have roped in professional agencies, spending heavily to lend more creativity to their poll pitch.

Madison World for BJP

This is the media team that helped Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep the Lok Sabha elections, and they are the creative backbone behind Team Devendra Fadnavis. The global communications group is spearheading the social media creatives, the marketing and the strategic communication strategy for the BJP for all local body polls in Maharashtra. Incidentally, the firm is also in charge of the BJP’s poll communications strategy in the assembly elections for the five poll-bound states. The Maharashtra campaign has focussed on governance and growth platform of the Fadnavis regime and what the BJP calls the “misrule” of the Shiv Sena-led corporation. The BJP has projected Fadnavis as the sole face of its poll blitz. With the poll battle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP turning bitter by the day, the element of sarcasm in the social media creatives has risen. The BJP’s in-house social media team under Devang Dave too has been active.

Umbrella Design and Concept Communication for Sena

Top sources in the Shiv Sena confirmed that Bhupal Ramnathkar, Chairman and Creative Designer, Umbrella Design, and Sanjay Sure of Concept Communication have helped design the Shiv Sena’s new campaign #Didyouknow?, which is aimed at appealing to the non-Marathi speaking population. Both Ramnathkar and Sure enjoy personal ties with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and have helped design the party’s creatives in the past too. While the #Didyouknow? campaign focussed on the achievements of the Sena-led BMC and did not project the Thackeray family, the party has also revived the old Karun Dakhavla (We did it) campaign invoking (late) Bal Thackeray in the campaign’s final leg. The Shiv Sena has also come out with a theme song for its campaign. Sources confirmed that the party has also outsourced print and social media creatives aimed at weaning away the Gujarati voters from the BJP.

First Economy and Ran-neeti for Congress

Dethroned in the state, the Congress’s marketing campaign has been comparatively low profile. Digital marketing agency First Economy Private Ltd is guiding the social media and digital communications strategy of the party, whereas Ran-neeti is the creative backbone of the party’s vision document. Ad Arts has designed the Congress’s space marketing campaign. The party’s campaign has focussed mainly on the allegations of corruption and misrule against the Shiv Sena-BJP regime in the BMC. Low on budget, the Congress has also been releasing radio jingles to target the Shiv Sena-BJP.

Unique PR for NCP

The NCP has limited spend on its advertising budget. Party sources said that an in house team is driving its advertising strategy. Unique PR, with experience in managing political clients, is handling the party’s PR.