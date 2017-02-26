BMC elections 2017: Shiv Sena warns members against defecting to BJP

At a meeting of newly elected Sena corporators, the party also warned its cadres against defecting to the BJP. At a meeting of newly elected Sena corporators, the party also warned its cadres against defecting to the BJP.

The Shiv Sena appears to be in no mood to back off in the ongoing face-off with the BJP. On Saturday, the party insisted that it will have its own mayor in the BMC. At a meeting of newly elected Sena corporators, the party also warned its cadres against defecting to the BJP. Leader after leader struck an aggressive posture against the BJP, with seniors such as Ramdas Kadam, the state Environment minister, claiming that Sena will show BJP its “aukat” (worth) in the next few days.

The move comes in the backdrop of discussions by the party leadership that any reconciliatory gesture could be seen as a sign of weakness and harm the party in the long run. The party has also decided not to respond to the statement of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who had said that it is time the two parties come together again.

Senior Sena leader Anil Parab said a Sena mayor would be at the helm of the BMC, and the BJP should have realised it was better to stick with its alliance partner before the elections.