BMC elections 2017: Shiv Sena slams BJP, says it has become ‘a version of Congress’

The Shiv Sena today stepped up its attack on the BJP, saying its partner in Maharashtra and the central government has become “a version of Congress”. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said BJP won’t align with the Congress, but has made his party ‘Congress’ by inducting many from Congress-NCP into the BJP fold,” it said. “That is why, Congress is preferable, but the question is where will this BJP-turned-Congress take Maharashtra and the country,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

“Our salutations to those who are dancing to the tune of ‘Saala mein to Congresswala ban gaya’,” the Sena quipped, targeting Fadnavis and BJP.

“Fadnavis should have said BJP won’t go with Congress but (will go) with pro-Pakistan Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir. Congress is doubtful, but sharing power with Mehbooba Mufti, who supports Afzal Guru, is more dangerous,” it said.

The Sena also said the BJP leaders are creating sounds of empty vessels over the issue of who will become the Mumbai mayor.

A day after the BMC poll results were declared, Shiv Sena had asserted that the civic body’s mayor will be from their party.

The Sena’s attack today on BJP came a day after RSS ideologue M G Vaidya favoured sharing of the Mumbai mayor’s post by BJP and Sena in view of the fractured verdict in the BMC polls.

Neither the Sena, which emerged as the single largest party after the February 21 election to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation by winning 84 seats, nor the BJP, which won 82 seats, can come to power on its own in the cash-rich civic body with the ‘magic number’ being 114.

The suspense over alignment of parties for controlling the Mumbai civic body continues, with the Congress, which finished third in the race with 31 seats, ruling out support to Shiv Sena and the BJP refusing to accept Congress’s backing.