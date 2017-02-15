BMC elections 2017: Shiv Sena distributes 5 lakh copies of campaign ‘newspaper’

Uddhav Thackeray at a rally in Kandivli (E) on Wednesday. Amit Chakravarty Uddhav Thackeray at a rally in Kandivli (E) on Wednesday. Amit Chakravarty

Days to go before campaigning for the BMC polls ends, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday distributed five lakh copies of a campaign ‘newspaper’, an eight-page broadsheet titled ‘Me Mumbaikar’. The issue that highlighted various development projects undertaken by the BMC over the past five years, was published in four languages — Marathi, Hindi, English and Gujarati — and distributed along with the morning newspapers.

Sena leaders said it was party president Uddhav Thackeray’s idea to create such a paper to publicise development works to people. The layout of the paper was done by Sanjay Sure and the graphics by Amol Matkar. “The paper will be distributed for one or two days more. The document includes all the information of Sena campaigns such as #DidYouKnow and Karun dakhavla (Yes we did it),” said a leader.

“Rather than printing pamphlets, brochures and handbills, we decided to print in a newspaper format as the people read it in the morning. Also, the people have special attraction for such supplements. It is also our way of showing accountability towards people about the promises that we made five yeas ago and the promises that we delivered on. It is a kind of audit of our own promises,” said Anil Desai, a Sena MP and party secretary.

Desai said people can connect with it as the headline of the paper says ‘Me Mumbaikar’. “The people can connect with it as their own city. It is not a jhumla or false dreams that we are selling to people. It is the truth that we are putting before voters,” he added.

Meanwhile, a day after a BJP candidate Prakash Darekar allegedly attacked a Sena worker in Dahisar, the Sena launched a campaign against the BJP asking whether people want to vote for a party of goons. “It is a cowardly attack on a Shiv Sainik. It has landed the injured Sainik in hospital. Now, we are telling people about the attack and asking whether they would want to give their valuable vote to such a person. We are asking people to think before voting for such a candidates,” said Riddhi Khursange, the Sena candidate from Ward 11 in Dahisar. Darekar reportedly attacked local Sena worker Suresh Mahadik for raising objections to a road getting obstructed by BJP’s campaign activity.