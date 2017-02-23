BMC elections 2017: Sanjay Nirupam offers to step down as Mumbai Congress chief

Sanjay Nirupam has offered his resignation. (File Photo) Sanjay Nirupam has offered his resignation. (File Photo)

Following a poor show in the BMC polls, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday offered to resign from his post.

As counting in the Mumbai civic body polls drew to an end, Congress’ fate in the city was sealed following a resounding defeat to both BJP and Shiv Sena who managed to drive past the grand old party. At 2 pm, the Congress had won 17 wards and was leading in another 5 wards, a steep drop from the 52 wards it had won in the last election in 2012. The Sena, which has been ruling the BMC for over two decades, looked all set to retain power. The Sena and the BJP had fought the elections separately.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had been embroiled in a public fight with former Union minister and All India Congress Committee general secretary Gurudas Kamat, with the latter criticising Nirupam for his “negative attitude”. Kamat had withdrawn from Congress’ BMC poll campaign which had caused much instability within the party in the days running up to the polls. However, he did rejoin the campaign.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd