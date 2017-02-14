BMC Elections 2017: Polling date, political parties and results

Candidates had started filing nominations from January 27 which continued till February 3. (File photo) Candidates had started filing nominations from January 27 which continued till February 3. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are scheduled to be held on February 21 and the results will be declared on February 23. Political parties are all set for the elections. Several corporate firms in Mumbai are likely to keep flexible office timings on February 21, polling day for the BMC elections, so as to ensure a larger voter turnout. Mumbai First, a city-based think tank, is in talks with 10-15 corporate houses and business groups in the city to let their employees go out and vote.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2017:

Voting: February 21

Political parties:

The major political parties contesting BMC polls are Shiv Sena, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Samajwadi Party, BSP and others.

Total number of Candidates:

A total of 2,275 candidates, which include 1,190 males, 1,084 females and one transgender, are in fray for the 227 seats of BMC. According to the final list, released by the electoral department of the BMC, 13 political parties will slug it out to make it to the power corridors of the cash-rich civic body. Counting of votes will be done on February 23.

Number of candidates fielded from each parties:

Shiv Sena is the only party which has fielded candidates on all the 227 seats across the metropolis, while Congress will fight it out on 221, BJP on 195 (leaving 32 seats for its allies), MNS on 201, NCP on 171, BSP on 109, Samajwadi Party on 76 followed by first-timers Hyderabad-based AIMIM on 56 seats.

Results: February 23

More details:

In the 227-member general body of BMC, Shiv Sena currently has 75 corporators. The BJP has 32, the Congress has 52, MNS 28, NCP 13 and SP 9 with others. Unlike the last BMC polls in 2012, BJP is contesting this election sans any tie-up with old ally Shiv Sena.

Candidates had started filing nominations from January 27 which continued till February 3. The last day to withdraw nomination was February 7.

BJP is contesting this election sans any tie-up with old ally Shiv Sena. On January 26, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had announced that his party would contest the upcoming civic polls in the state all alone, putting to rest speculations about forging of ties with its ally BJP.

