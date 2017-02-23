Maharashtra Civic elections: Judgment Day today

Tight security arrangements have been made at all counting centres. Counting of votes will begin at 10 am. Prashant Nadkar Tight security arrangements have been made at all counting centres. Counting of votes will begin at 10 am. Prashant Nadkar

The election results Thursday are all set to be a verdict on whether the development plank pushed by the ruling BJP can withstand the aggression of the anti-demonetisation drive undertaken by rivals Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. Counting of votes will begin at 10 am. While Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is trying to assert his party’s might in high-stakes Mumbai and its cash-rich municipality, the elections turned into a do-or-die battle for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who carried the entire burden of BJP campaigning on his shoulders. For the NCP fighting for survival after the 2014 polls, the election will test the leadership of Sharad Pawar in Western Maharashtra where the party has till now enjoyed the leading status in zilla parishad and panchayat samitis, followed by the Congress.

The elections to ten municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis conducted in two phases across Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra and Konkan have assumed the status of a mini-Vidhan Sabha poll. Mumbai, which turned into a battleground between Fadnavis and Thackeray, holds the key to state politics. The question being discussed most is what will be the impact of the Mumbai polls on the BJP-Sena coalition government in the state. In the last 48 hours, top leadership of the BJP has tried to put across a message that the differences were confined to the civic elections, and that there was no enmity between the two parties, and no threat to the state government.

State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, who called on Thackeray to invite him to his son’s wedding next month, said, “Shiv Sena and BJP have cordial relations.” Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior Sena leader said, “Don’t mix politics with government. But surely Sena will retain its assertive character post elections.” A party minister added, “Irrespective of the results, we want to convey that BJP should stop taking us for granted.”

It is being speculated that the former allies in the BMC will again join hands with some workable common minimum agenda in case of a fractured mandate. The possibility of Sena seeking new political parties to isolate BJP appears difficult as the Congress and the NCP cannot be seen in coalition with Sena in the BMC and fighting them in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections later in 2019.

The electoral outcome can, however, make or wreck the politics of several established leaders in all parties across the states.

If the NCP fails to retain its number one position in Western Maharashtra, it would reflect on the top leadership. Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is for the first time facing a tough fight in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which registered the highest polling of 67 per cent Tuesday.

In Solapur, former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde of the Congress is struggling to retain the unchallenged municipal corporation. On the other hand, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan finds the going tough in his assembly constituency of Karad. In Ahmednagar, Leader of Opposition of the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Congress) had to face challenge within from another Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Former finance minister Jayant Patil was taking on the BJP, which is set to make inroads in Sangli for the first time.

In the zilla parishad polls, the Congress (4,238) and the NCP (518) that claimed the top two positions, respectively, last time are facing challenge from within besides the BJP and the Sena. Overall, the BJP, which was in fourth position with 187 zilla parishads seats, faces the formidable task to rise up the political ladder.

In the ruling BJP too, senior minister Chandrakant Patil (Kolapur), Pankaja Munde (Beed), Danve (Jalna) and a few other leaders are fighting to hold their home turf.