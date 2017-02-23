Shiv Sena leads in BMC, Thane; BJP ahead in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur

Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Counting of votes for Maharashtra’s corporation elections are underway and as per the trends available at 11.30 am, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was leading in Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Thane. The trends in BMC showed Shiv Sena leading in 59 seats in the 227-member body.

The BJP which called off alliance with its long time partner Shiv Sena in the run up to the polls was leading in 35 constituencies. With leads in 11 seats, the Congress was at number three. While Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were holding on to five and four constituencies respectively.

The election results will be crucial for both the BJP and the Shiv Sena as they ended their acrimonious relationship just before the elections. Shiv Sena and BJP were ruling the BMC – Asia’s largest municipal body – for over two decades.

In Thane, the Shiv Sena was well ahead of its rivals with leads in 15 seats. The BJP was at number two with leads in eight seats. The NCP and the MNS were leading in five and four seats respectively.

The NCP was staring at a possible defeat in Pune which it was ruling. As per the trends, the BJP was leading in the PMC polls with 38 seats, while NCP was ahead in 15 seats. The Congress was maintaining lead in five seats.

In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the NCP was leading in 20 seats and the BJP in 13 seats. Though Shiv Sena was leading in four seats, the Congress and the MNS drew blank.

In Nashik and Nagpur, the BJP was well ahead of its rivals with 18 and 24 seats respectively. Shiv Sena was leading in seven seats in Nashik while it has not opened its account in Nagpur.

