BMC Elections 2017: Party stamp on three citizen activists works

While only four independent candidates emerged as winners, three out of four citizen activists who contested on the BJP ticket managed to secure their seats. The city’s only sitting citizen corporator who joined BJP last month — Makarand Narvekar — won for the second time from ward 227, which includes Colaba.

Narvekar defeated Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Rane and the Congress in ward 227 while his sister-in-law, Harshita Narvekar, a member of My Dream Colaba who also joined BJP last month, won from ward 226 which includes Cuffe Parade.

“Our residents’ association came out and showed its support in the campaign and the results indicate that this election has been a repeat of the 2012 elections, in a more convincing manner,” said Narvekar, who won with 6,987 votes.

In a similar trend, BJP’s candidate Renu Hansraj, who was projected as the choice of residents associations in Juhu, won in ward 69, defeating the Shiv Sena candidate Anjali Palkar as well as Congress candidate Bhavana Jain.

Even though the party had fielded Hansraj as a residents’ choice, at least 10 other advanced locality management organisations had publicly denounced her.

Citizen activist and member of NGO Wake Up Bandra Deryk Talker, who contested for the first time as a BJP candidate from ward 101 in Bandra West, lost to sitting Congress corporator Asif Zakaria.

“It was a great experience and I have another chance to get back into activism. Sena, however, played as a spoilsport and their candidate Sunil Jadhav affected our vote bank by taking 3,500 votes,” said Talker.

Sanjay Kokane who had contested from ward 152 and was chosen by the ALMs in Chembur failed to make a mark in the ward with BJP candidate Asha Marathe wining with 7,715 votes.

Kokane, who was only able to secure 355 votes, said that apart from inadequate campaigning, people had voted for the brand instead of the candidate which cost him his victory.

“We are happy that we contested and it was a good experience. However, the process of getting permissions for campaigning was confusing and we didn’t get much of a chance to reach out to people,” he said.

The number of independent candidates dipped to just five this year from 15 in 2012. The winning candidates include Tulsiram Shinde from ward 41 in Dindoshi, sitting corporator Changez Multani from ward 62 in Versova, Snehal More from ward 123 in Ghatkopar east, Kiran Landge from ward 160 Chandivli and Mumtaz Khan from ward 102 in Bandra West.