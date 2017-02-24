BMC Elections 2017: Now is the time for sweets, not to decide on alliance, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav with son Aaditya at Matoshree. (Source: Amit Chakravarty) Uddhav with son Aaditya at Matoshree. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

With his party finishing marginally ahead of the BJP in the bitterly fought BMC elections, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray remained non-committal over the question of alliances Thursday evening. Thackeray told the media that Mumbai’s Mayor would be from the Shiv Sena, whether there was an alliance or not. “Why just the Mayor, even the Chief Minister of the state will be from the Shiv Sena,” Uddhav said. However, the Sena chief did not clarify on whether his party would pull out of the government, saying this was not the time to take the decision. “Why so much rush on the issue of alliance and pulling out of the government? The results have just been just declared, let us first enjoy sweets,” he said.

Taking a jibe at former ally BJP’s transparency agenda, Thackeray told mediaperons to have “sweets full of malai, they are not at all transparent.”

The celebration outside Matoshree — Thackeray’s residence at Kalanagar in Bandra — started early in the afternoon as the party appeared to steal a clear lead. However, as the day wore on and the BJP fast closed the gap in seat numbers, Sainiks bursting crackers and dancing to the Nashik dhol started clearing out. After meeting a winning candidate from Powai at his residence, Thackeray and family headed to the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar.

At the Sena Bhavan, Thackeray began his address by thanking Mumbaikars. “Nowhere else in the country has the same party retained power at a municipal corporation for five consecutive times. This shows how much Mumbaikars trust us. The results have shown that not just Maharashtrians, but even non-Marathi voters backed us. This is a historic win for us, and this is not the time for us to talk about the state government and the alliance,” said Thackeray.

The Sena chief said a decision on the tie-up would be taken after consulting all representatives. “A decision over forming an alliance and the future course of action will be taken after the final results across Maharashtra are clear, and after meeting all our representatives.” he said. While conceding that the Sena had expected more seats than the actual outcome, Thackeray said, “Even the seats that we lost were by extremely narrow margins. This could have been a comfortable win for us had those results gone in our favour. Still, the fact is that we achieved our target of winning — we won hands down.”