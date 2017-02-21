BMC elections 2017: Mumbai records 8.07% voter turnout in first two hours

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo) People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo)

As polling for the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal elections got underway earlier this morning, 8.07 % of the total voters in the city turned up to cast their votes. As of 9.30 am, maximum turnout was witnessed in the western suburbs. 9.9 % of the total voters were recorded in Borivali. In the neighbouring areas of Malad and Goregaon, 8.55% and 8.68 were respectively observed by the State Election Commission. According to official data, Ghatkopar has recorded the lowest turnout so far with 4.6% of its total voters coming out to cast their franchise.

In western areas of Juhu, a good turnout across polling booths has been reported since morning. While many vouched for BJP to come out strong, there is equal support for Shiv Sena as well in the region. A large number of people in ward 69 came out to support independent candidates. At St Joseph’s High School in Juhu, many voters couldn’t find their names in the list. At around 11am, actor Varun Dhawan stepped in to vote but could not find his name in the list.